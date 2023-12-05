Covid inquiry - live: Boris Johnson to be grilled over lockdown delay
Former prime minister to be questioned on UK’s late lockdown and is expected to apologise for government mistakes
Boris Johnson will appear before the Covid inquiry for the first time on Wednesday to be grilled on the government’s response to the pandemic.
In a much-anticipated evidence session, the former prime minister will be questioned about the UK’s late lockdown and respond to criticisms from some of his closest aides about his leadership style.
Lee Cain, his No 10 director of communications, said the pandemic was the “wrong crisis” for Mr Johnson’s “skill set”, describing dither and delay - a criticism made by multiple other witnesses to the inquiry.
Last week allies of Mr Johnson said that he would issue and “unreserved apology” and admit his government was “initially far too complacent” about the threats posed by the virus.
According to The Times, he will also give his backing to back Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, who has also been repeatedly criticised by other witnesses.
Mr Hancock appeared in front of the inquiry last week, and was questioned over his handling of the Covid crisis.
Boris Johnson must ‘tell the truth’, say opposition
Labour’s Nick Thomas-Symonds said Boris Johnson should provide “straight answers and integrity – both of which he failed to provide in office”.
The shadow Cabinet Office minister also called on Mr Johnson to be “fully transparent” about Rishi Sunak’s role in key decision making”.
Liberal Democrats’ Daisy Cooper said the bereaved families “deserve the truth about exactly what went on behind closed doors at No 10”.
She added: “Bereaved families will be looking for a sincere apology and some contrition from him for the part he played in the devastating mismanagement of the pandemic.”
