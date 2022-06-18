Boris Johnson defends 'draconian' plan to electronically tag refugees

Boris Johnson has defended “draconian” Home Office plans to electronically tag asylum seekers arriving in Britian across the Channel on small boats or lorries.

Despite campaginers warning it will see people who have fled conflict treated as “criminals”, the prime minister said it is essential that people could not simply "vanish" after arriving in the UK.

Mr Johnson also insisted the government would press ahead with its contentious policy of deporting some aslyum seekers to Rwanda after ministers were forced to abandon an inaugral flight on Tuesday evening due to a last minute legal case.

The Home Office says the 12 month tagging pilot - which will apply to adults who have travelled to the UK via “unnecessary and dangerous routes” - will test whether such tagging helps maintain regular contact with asylum claimants and if it means their claims are progressed more efficiently.

It will also collect data on how many people abscond and if conditions are beached, those seeking asylum may be considered for detention and removal, subject to administrative arrest, or prosecuted,

Those tagged will have to regularly report in person to authorities, may be subject to a curfew or excluded from certain locations, and failure to comply could see them returned to detention or prosecuted.

Defending the plans on Saturday, Mr Johnson said:"This is a very, very generous welcoming country. Quite right too. I am proud of it, but when people come here illegally, when they break the law, it is important that we make that distinction.

“That is what we are doing with our Rwanda policy. That is what we are doing with making sure that asylum seekers can’t just vanish into the rest of the country.”

He spoke after it was revealed the 12-month pilot – branded “draconian and punitive” by critics – had already started on Thursday.