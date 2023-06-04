✕ Close Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach

Tributes have flooded in for a 12-year-old girl who passed away on Wednesday afternoon in Bournemouth.

The girl, identified as Sunnah on social media, died along with a 17-year-old boy after getting into difficulty in the water next to Bournemouth Pier.

One friend wrote online: “She was such an amazing person. She was so kind caring, her smile lit up a room. It was far too early for our angel to gain wings.”

Another said: “She was basically my sister and I can’t believe it. Love you so much Sunnah.”

A relative of the 12-year-old, who lived in High Wycombe, has also paid tribute.

“She was an absolute force of nature, liked by all and loved by so many,” The Times quotes a family member as saying. “She will be so sorely missed by her parents, siblings and friends.

“There are no words to describe the hole she has left in all of our hearts but we will remember her every day for the rest of our lives.”

One man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but has now been released under investigation.