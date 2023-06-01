Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two children have died after a major incident on a beach in Dorset.

The half-term tragedy has seen a 17-year-old-boy and a 12-year-girl die after being pulled from the sea and a man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Locals claimed the mystery incident involved a jet ski as ten other children were pulled from the sea. Footage posted online appeared to show CPR being given to at least one person.

Dorset Police said it received a report from paramedics at around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon of people requiring assistance on the beach off Bournemouth Pier.

Thousands were on the beach at the time.

Emergency services attended the scene and 10 people were recovered from the water. It is believed that all of those involved were aged between 12 and 18.

The force said that a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl sustained “critical injuries”, and later died in hospital. While the other eight people were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

An investigation has been launched and a man in his 40s, who was on the water at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the incident was a “salutary lesson” that “danger is ever present” on beaches and the ocean.

“Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening,” he said.

“A salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present.

“Thanks to the Life Guards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted.”