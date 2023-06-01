Two children dead and 10 pulled from sea as man arrested

✕ Close Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach

Two children have died after a major incident at Bournemouth beach saw 10 people pulled from the sea and one man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A girl, 12, and a 17-year-old boy died after being rescued on Wednesday afternoon at Bournemouth beach, which was packed with half-term holidaymakers as temperatures hit 22C.

The other eight people pulled from the sea have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed all those involved in the incident were aged between 12 and 18.

A man in his 40s, who is believed to have been in the water at the time of the incident, is being held on suspicion of manslaughter. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the incident was a “salutary lesson” that “danger is ever present” on beaches and the ocean. “Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening,” he said.