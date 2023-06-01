Jump to content

Liveupdated1685603456

Bournemouth incident – latest: Two children dead and 10 pulled from sea as man arrested

Two teenagers die in hospital after being pulled from sea

Martha McHardy
Thursday 01 June 2023 08:10
Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach

Two children have died after a major incident at Bournemouth beach saw 10 people pulled from the sea and one man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A girl, 12, and a 17-year-old boy died after being rescued on Wednesday afternoon at Bournemouth beach, which was packed with half-term holidaymakers as temperatures hit 22C.

The other eight people pulled from the sea have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed all those involved in the incident were aged between 12 and 18.

A man in his 40s, who is believed to have been in the water at the time of the incident, is being held on suspicion of manslaughter. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the incident was a "salutary lesson" that "danger is ever present" on beaches and the ocean. "Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening," he said.

1685603456

Watch: Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach

Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach
Martha Mchardy1 June 2023 08:10
1685602946

Bournemouth incident a ‘salutary lesson’ that ‘danger is ever present’ on beaches, says MP

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the incident was a “salutary lesson” that “danger is ever present” on beaches and the ocean.

In a statement last night, he said: “Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening.

“A salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present.

“Thanks to the Life Guards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted.”

Martha Mchardy1 June 2023 08:02
1685602796

Dorset Police statement in full as two dead

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward.

‘We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Martha Mchardy1 June 2023 07:59
1685602662

Two children dead and 10 pulled from sea as man arrested

Martha Mchardy1 June 2023 07:57

