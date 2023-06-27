No boat involved in deaths of children near Bournemouth pier, investigators say

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

No boat was involved in the deaths of two children who drowned at a popular beach next to Bournemouth pier, investigators said.

Joe Abbess, 17, from Southampton and Sunnah Khan, 12, from High Wycombe, were pulled from the sea on May 31 at the Dorset seaside resort.

Police impounded the pleasure cruiser Dorset Belle at its berth in Poole Harbour following the fatal incident.

A man in his 40s, who was “on the water” at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He was later released under investigation.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said today that it has decided not to carry out a full inquiry into the incident following a “thorough preliminary assessment”.

Sunnah Khan (Twitter/Stephanie Williams)

It said in a statement: “Having conducted a thorough preliminary assessment of the circumstances of this tragic accident the MAIB has decided that no formal investigation will be launched.

“This was a truly tragic accident but our understanding of the circumstances is that it did not involve a vessel and therefore is not something the branch would investigate.”

An inquest into the deaths of the two young people, which was opened at Bournemouth Town Hall earlier this month, heard that they were part of a group of people thought to have been caught up in a riptide in the sea near the pier.

Post-mortem examinations found that they both died of drowning, the inquest was told before coroner Rachael Griffin adjourned proceedings to a further hearing in September.

Sunnah’s heartbroken mother, Stephanie Williams, said that her daughter had gone for a trip to the beach for the day with her father, Asim Khan, 37, and her siblings.

She told The Sun: “Sunnah was so well loved and well liked. No parent should ever have to go through what her dad and I are going through. We love you so much baby girl.”

Joe Abbess (Family handout/Dorset Police/PA) (PA Media)

Ms Williams added: “It’s just really difficult to accept. Somebody has potentially caused Sunnah to be taken away from us.”

Joe’s family described the talented trainee chef as “kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny”, and said that he was a “wonderful son and brother.”

In a statement issued through Dorset Police, his family said: “We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed.

“His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.

“Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him.

“We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions.

A 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 died (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded.”

Eight other people were treated by paramedics after they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide. After the incident Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council has suspended boat operations from the pier.

Dorset Police said the beach was extremely busy at the time of the incident but that neither of the youngsters nor anyone else pulled from the sea had been involved in any collision or contact with any vessel in the water.

Additional reporting by PA