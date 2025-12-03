Intelligent men make better boyfriends, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Intelligent men may be more likely to remain faithful to their partners, due to their problem-solving and pattern-spotting abilities, a new study suggests.

While not exactly the most romantic of sentiments, analysis has shown that the steadiest boyfriends are more likely to be able to unpick patterns in sequences of numbers and letters.

The findings come from a new study conducted by Oakland University, which analysed 202 heterosexual men who had each been in a relationship for at least six months.

Researchers found that men who had a particular strain of intelligence and scored higher on specific tests often led a healthier romantic life and expressed greater commitment to their partners.

They were also found to be less likely to display jealousy, insult their partners and resort to “mate-retention” tactics, controlling behaviours that make it costly for a lover to leave the relationship.

open image in gallery The study found that men who scored higher on the tests were less likely to display jealousy and insult their partners ( Getty/iStock )

It was found that these men tended to be less tempted by risk-taking outside of their relationship, and were less likely to report erectile disfunction problems and fewer psychopathic tendencies.

While the authors of the research have been careful not to oversell the results, given that it did not measure cheating directly, it suggests that men of a particular intelligence have a psychological profile more compatible with remaining faithful.

Led by the data analyst and social scientist Gavin Vance, the study has been published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, with the team behind it suggesting the results are worth following up with further analysis.

They have stressed that the findings of the report are modest and cannot prove cause and effect, with the results relying on what the men said about their own behaviour.

A similar study published earlier this year by the University of Sydney similarly found that that couples in which male partners exhibit high emotional intelligence experience greater satisfaction, deeper trust and better conflict resolution.

In the murky world of online dating and appearance-based apps, this could be an indication that intelligence could be the way forward to a happy, healthy relationship.