British expats living in Spain will be hit with a driving ban after the two countries failed to reach a post-Brexit agreement on UK driving licences.

From 1 May, thousands of Britons in Spain will be unable to use their UK driving licences on Spanish streets – although tourists will be exempt from the ban.

The new restrictions are set to take effect after the British and Spanish governments failed to reach consensus on DVLA-issued licences by the 30 April deadline, with Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith pointing the finger at the European authorities.

“It’s a case of ‘mañana, mañana [tomorrow, tomorrow]’,” he told The Mail on Sunday. “It’s time they pull their finger out and do what they agreed.”

Until 1 May, Britons living in Spain were able to use their DVLA-issued licences to drive, but could now face weeks of chaos as alternative measures to reach a deal are pursued. Meanwhile, every other European nation has agreed a post-Brexit protocol in respect of British driving licences.

A UK government source said: “This could go on for a week, or it could be longer. It should be temporary, but we don’t know how temporary. In the meantime, British residents living in Spanish hill villages won’t be able to drive a car.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson added: “An agreement to swap UK driving licences for Spanish licences has not yet been reached.

“From May 1, UK licence holders who have been resident in Spain for more than six months and did not exchange their licence during the transition period will no longer be able to drive legally in Spain. We have agreed to rapidly accelerate talks, and are urging the Spanish government to bring forward interim measures.”

Anyone affected by the ban is advised to take immediate steps to apply for a Spanish licence, which will involve both a theory and a practical test.

The change does not apply to holidaymakers, who can still use their British driving licences while in the country.

Meanwhile, Spain continues to crack down on antisocial behaviour through a ruling restricting holidaymakers to six alcoholic drinks a day at hotels in parts of Ibiza and Majorca, with guests having to pay extra if they want more.

The official guidance on the UK government’s website for British expats in Spain says the following:

“If you have a valid UK driving licence: