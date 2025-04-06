Mother of murdered teenager calls watering down of Online Safety Bill ‘shocking’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey said she is “frustrated” by the Government’s Online Safety Bill, which may be “watered down” to appease US President Donald Trump.

Esther Ghey spoke to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg programme about the bill and the death of her 16-year-old daughter, whose murder led to UK-wide protests and vigils.

“While we are… questioning whether it’s strong enough or whether it should be watered down, young people are at harm, and young people are losing their lives,” she told the BBC.

“Young people shouldn’t be struggling with mental health because of what they are accessing online, and we really do need to take a hard stance on this.”

Brianna, 16, was murdered by classmate Scarlett Jenkinson and her friend Eddie Ratcliffe.

Jenkinson and Ratcliffe, who were both 15 at the time of the murder, lured Brianna to a park in Cheshire where she was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife on February 11 2023.

Ms Ghey has previously met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his predecessor Rishi Sunak to discuss the issue and has criticised the Online Safety Act, saying it does not go far enough.

She has campaigned for an age limit on smartphone use, stricter controls on access to social media apps, tougher action on knife crime and for mindfulness to be taught in schools.

On her campaigning work on online safety and trolling, Ms Ghey said she supports a ban on social media for under 16s.

“It is an absolute cesspit,” she said in March at the screening of ITV film Brianna: A Mother’s Story, which explores the murder of her daughter.

“Even if, say, if I do an interview, and I’ll try not to look at comments, but I can never help myself, and I’ll look at the comments, and you’ll see people saying about my child, trying to tell me what gender my child was, and also really, really horrific comments too.

“And it’s mentioned in the documentary as well, that when you report things, the support isn’t there.

“I’ve reported so many comments, and I always get the response that they haven’t done anything wrong, that it’s not something that they can take down, and our children have access to those comments.

“No matter how much love and compassion you pump into your child when you’re bringing them up, and how much empathy you can teach them as well, they will then go online and they’ll see the way that other people are speaking about other people, and they might think that that’s right.

“And that’s without even going into the amount of harm that’s online, like the dangerous challenges where young people are losing their lives due to these sick challenges that people are uploading, misogyny, hate, misinformation, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.”

The Government has been approached for comment.