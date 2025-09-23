Blunkett backs Phillipson in Labour deputy leadership race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour grandee Lord Blunkett has given his backing to Bridget Phillipson in the party’s deputy leadership race.

The former home secretary said she would be a “strong voice” who could speak up for members and “keep the party united”.

Education Secretary Ms Phillipson has also been backed by former children’s commissioner for England Baroness Longfield.

Ms Phillipson and former Commons leader Lucy Powell are seeking the deputy leadership role vacated by Angela Rayner.

Lord Blunkett, a former education secretary, said: “Bridget Phillipson is the right choice for deputy leader.

“She will be a strong voice able to communicate Labour values, speak up for members and keep the party united so we can shape the next years positively as one Labour movement.

“She has demonstrated during her time as Education Secretary that she has what it takes, and the steel, to drive forward genuinely transformative policies within government, such as starting the process of rebuilding the original concept of Sure Start for a new generation.”

He highlighted her record on extending free school meals, supporting children with special educational needs, saying “her role is crucial in the agenda of equality and progress for all”.

“She is someone who listens carefully, considers thoughtfully, and then fights passionately. We need someone with those qualities as our deputy leader.”

Ms Phillipson said: “David Blunkett is a political giant. I’m working every day to be a reforming education secretary, as he was.”

She said she was “profoundly proud to have his backing and will keep living up to it as a campaigning deputy leader standing up for progressive policies to transform children’s lives”.

Lady Longfield said Ms Phillipson had made clear that “lifting children out of poverty is her political priority, which must always be at the heart of a Labour government’s purpose”.

She said: “Bridget has my full support. I am confident she is the right person for the job.

“I know as deputy leader she will go even further to help children, fighting on their behalf and speaking up for members with her own strong personal mandate.”