Ministers ‘pushed ahead too fast’ on welfare reform, says Phillipson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers “pushed ahead too fast” and “didn’t listen enough” on welfare reform, the Education Secretary has said.

Bridget Phillipson also said that future spending decisions had been made “harder”, when asked about the prospect of the two-child benefit cap being scrapped.

Ms Phillipson told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that she was “not going to pretend that it hasn’t been a tough or a challenging week” after ministers were forced to scrap their plans for the personal independence payment (Pip) in the face of a backbench revolt.

“I’d be the first to acknowledge that, both in the pace and the nature of what we set out, we didn’t get it right, but we do need to reform the system we’ve got,” she said.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s authority, the Education Secretary said: “What the Prime Minister has said, and what I also believe, is that what we set out, we pushed ahead too fast, we didn’t listen enough to people, including, I would say, including to lots of people who had concerns about the nature of that change.”

Ministers have warned MPs that there will be financial consequences to the decision not to reform Pip as planned.

Labour backbenchers have also been pushing for the Government to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

When asked if there was now less chance of the cap being scrapped given the costs that come with Tuesday’s decision, Ms Phillipson told the BBC that ministers were “looking at every lever and we’ll continue to look at every lever to lift children out of poverty”.

Pushed on whether the likelihood of the cap going was now slimmer, Ms Phillipson said: “The decisions that have been taken in the last week do make decisions, future decisions harder.

“But all of that said, we will look at this collectively in terms of all of the ways that we can lift children out of poverty.”

Meanwhile, shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride had written to the budget watchdog asking whether a new updated fiscal forecast was in the works after Labour’s U-turns on welfare and winter fuel.

In his letter to the Office for Budget Responsibility, Sir Mel said: “The public, Parliament and markets deserve clarity and transparency about the impact of recent events on the nation’s finances and the Government’s fiscal strategy.”

The Conservatives will try to change the Government’s welfare Bill to tighten up access to Pip and universal credit by laying a series of amendments this week.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will also pledge that the Tories are “now the only party committed to serious welfare reform” in a speech expected on Thursday.