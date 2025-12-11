Council ‘deeply saddened’ by theft of more than 600 items from museum collection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A city council says it is “deeply saddened” by the theft of more than 600 artefacts from its museum collection.

Four men are believed to have gained entry to a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol, which houses Bristol Museums’ British Empire and Commonwealth collection, between 1-2am on September 25.

Avon and Somerset Police described the burglary as high value, with items taken having a “significant cultural value”, and said officers are trying to trace four people captured in the area on CCTV.

Items stolen include medals, badges and pins, necklaces, bangles and rings, decorative items such as carved ivory, silver items and bronze figurines.

Natural history pieces, including geological specimens, are also believed to have been taken in the burglary.

Bristol City Council released images of an elephant carved in ivory, an ivory statue of the Buddha, a ship lantern and an Emancipation token.

Philip Walker, head of culture and creative industries at the council, said: “We’re deeply saddened by the theft of these artefacts which make up the extensive British Empire and Commonwealth Collection.

“These artefacts were part of a collection that documents the links between Britain and countries formerly part of the British Empire from the late 18th century to the late 20th century.

“The collection is of cultural significance to many countries and provides an invaluable record and insight into the lives of those involved in and affected by the British Empire.

“We’re grateful for the support of Avon and Somerset Police and continue to work closely with officers to investigate this crime and seek to apprehend the offenders and recover these artefacts.

“Security at the facility has been tightened and members of our museum community have been informed.”

The British Empire and Commonwealth Collection at Bristol Archives documents the links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century to recent times.

It includes the household belongings, souvenirs, photographs and papers or British people who lived and worked in the colonies.

There are around 2,000 items in the film collections dating from 1920 to the 1970s, with footage from India and countries in Africa, and around 500,000 photographs dating from the 1860s to the 1970s.

On the Bristol Archives website, it lists key collections as “the African photographs of the writer Elspeth Huxley, the Crown Agents Railway archive and Charles Trotter’s collection of negatives from 1950s Nairobi”.

“Many of the less well-known collections from amateur photographers are equally significant in depicting untold stories of life in the empire,” the website adds.

Avon and Somerset Police appealed for anyone with information about the four people pictured on CCTV, or who has seen any of the items being sold online, to come forward.

Detective Constable Dan Burgan, the officer in the case, said: “The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city.

“These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice.

“So far, our inquiries have included significant CCTV inquiries as well as forensic investigations and speaking with the victims.”

The four men pictured are described as white.

One was of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers and black trainers.

The second man was of slim build, wearing a grey hooded jacket, black trousers and black trainers.

The third male wore a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts and white trainers and appeared to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.

Finally, the fourth man was of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference number 5225269603.