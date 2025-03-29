‘Heroic’ British man praised after tackling suspected knifeman in Amsterdam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “heroic” British man has been praised by the mayor of Amsterdam after he helped to stop a suspected knifeman.

Five people were injured during an attack in central Amsterdam on Thursday afternoon before the assailant was overpowered by a tourist near the city’s Dam Square, Dutch police said.

Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema welcomed the British man, who did not want his name to be made public, at her official residence on Friday to thank him for his actions.

A spokesperson for the mayor said: “Mayor Halsema received the man who overpowered the suspect at the official residence this afternoon.

“She spoke to him and of course thanked him for his heroic actions.

“He indicated that he does not need media attention at this time and is mainly concerned about the victims.”

Those injured were identified as a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from the US, a 73-year-old woman from Belgium, a 26-year-old man from Poland and a 19-year-old Dutch woman from Amsterdam.

Authorities said in a statement that no motive had yet been established for the attack and the victims may have been targeted at random.

“The police investigation is in full swing and has full priority at the moment,” Ms Halsema said in a statement on Thursday.

“We hope to soon get more clarity about the background of this horrible stabbing.”

She added: “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and loved ones.”

Last year, the city experienced several stabbings attributed to people with mental health issues.

Amsterdam set up a hotline last month for residents to report concerns about irrational behaviour.