A British couple who run a spiritual wellness company in London posted a video from the airport about their “magical experience” in India as they waited to board the doomed Air India flight.

Jamie Ray Greenlaw-Meek and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek are believed to be among 53 British nationals who were booked to fly on the doomed aircraft, which crashed on Thursday with 242 passengers onboard, moments after take off.

In a video shared onto their company The Wellness Foundry’s Instagram account, Fiongal, a former fashion designer, said: “We are at the airport, just boarding, goodbye India”. His husband then joked about the lengthy 10-hour flight.

In another clip shared to social media, they described their trip as a “magical experience” and promised to share a vlog with their followers of their “mind blowing things”.

open image in gallery They shared a video saying 'Goodbye India' shortly before boarding the flight ( Instagram )

“We really have been on quite a journey and then just spending the last night here in this most amazing hotel, we’ve just had the most delicious Thali food. It was the perfect way to round up the trip,” Jamie said.

The couple, from London, were due to return home on the Air India flight after a 10-day wellness retreat, Jamie Meek’s brother said.

Nick Meek, a caretaker from Birmingham, said: “We were expecting him home tonight. He should have landed at 6.30pm and then driven up for about 11 to get his dog who is staying with our Mum.

“She is not in a good way. It is all very raw for her at the moment. It’s a lot to take in and we only heard this news a couple of hours ago.”

A video of the incident circulating online shows the aircraft flying over a residential area before crashing, creating what appears to be a huge fireball followed by large plumes of black smoke.

The Wellness Foundry, which is located in Vauxhall, offers psychic readings, tarot cards and aura readings, and has partnered with major brands such as Netflix, Google and Dior.

On its webpage, it details that Fiongal founded the company in 2018 after experiencing a spiritual awakening following a mysterious illness.

His husband joined the team in 2023 as co-director and head of events, and he also offered psychic readings and life coaching.

In January, Fiongal appeared on ITV’s This Morning to talk about people’s auras and what they mean. In a clip shared on social media he can be seen joking and laughing with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard before performing a reading.

The couple’s Wellness Foundry described it on Instagram as their “biggest gig so far”, adding that it was “very nerve-wracking” but that he was “honoured to chat about one of his favourite topics to such a big audience”.

open image in gallery The couple ran a wellness retreat and spiritual tarot readings in south London ( Instagram )

He has also appeared on Made in Chelsea stars’ Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their popular Newly Weds podcast, to offer them a tarot card reading.

Their company has been named in Time Out magazine as one of the best places in London for tarot readings, and they have been featured in The Times and the Daily Mail.

They married in 2022, with photos shared on their Instagram revealing a colourful countryside ceremony and another service in Las Vegas.