British fighter jet crashes into Mediterranean as pilot ejects

An investigation has been launched after the pilot of a British F-35 fighter jet was forced to eject during routine operations in the Mediterranean on Wednesday.

The pilot, part of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s crew, was found safe and has since been returned to the ship, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a brief statement.

It is understood no other vessels or aircraft were involved in the incident, which took place at around 10am UK time in international waters. Hostile action is also not thought to have played a part.

A comprehensive military air probe has already begun, with the MoD saying it “would be inappropriate to comment further at this time” as a result.

The investigation will reportedly focus on potential technical or human error.

Meanwhile, Sky News claims the £92m Royal Air Force jet - usually based at RAF Marham in Norfolk - is still in the sea and has yet to be recovered.

There are eight British F-35s onboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth and 12 from the US Marine Corps.

The Royal Naval ship is currently on its way back to the UK after more than seven months at sea on a maiden voyage to the Far East.

All other F-35 operational and training flying will go ahead as planned.

An MoD spokesperson said: “A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning.

“The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”