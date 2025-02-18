British couple detained in Iran charged with espionage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British husband and wife who were detained in Iran have been charged with espionage, the Iranian judiciary has said.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman were on a motorcycle journey around the world when they were detained in the Middle Eastern country in January.

An Iranian judiciary spokesperson told Tehran’s Mizan news agency on Tuesday that the couple had “collected information” in several provinces of the country under the guise of being tourists.

The spokesperson added that the two British citizens were arrested “during a series of co-ordinated intelligence operations and while collecting information in Kerman city”.

The couple were ultimately heading for Australia, having crossed into Iran from Armenia on December 30, according to social media posts.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been approached for comment.

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Iran.

“Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you,” the guidance says.

The couple had shared regular social media updates from the Middle Eastern country.

“To put your minds at rest, we are having the most amazing time in Iran,” they posted on Facebook on January 3.

On Instagram, Mrs Foreman acknowledged that travelling to the Iran, against Foreign Office advice, was “slightly scary”.

She added: “Yes, we’re aware of the risks. But we also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear.

“From the vast deserts of Iran to the towering peaks of Pakistan, we hope to share the beauty, hospitality, and humanity that often go unnoticed.”

Mrs Foreman was said to be carrying out a research project as part of the journey, asking people what constitutes a “good life”.

She was due to present her findings at a conference on positive psychology in Brisbane in July, it was reported earlier this month by the BBC.

British citizens have previously been held by the Iranian regime.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, who are dual British-Iranian citizens, were released in March 2022 after being detained for several years in Iran.