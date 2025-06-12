British-Irish Council to be held in Co Down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representatives of the British and Irish Governments will meet in Co Down on Friday to discuss latest political developments across the islands.

The 43rd meeting of the British-Irish Council (BIC), which was established to promote mutually beneficial development following the Good Friday Agreement, will have a particular focus on artificial intelligence.

Ireland’s premier and deputy premier will be among attendees, along with representatives of the Northern Ireland Executive and the UK Government, as well as the Governments of the Scotland, Wales, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said relations across the islands are in “a good place”.

He said “I look forward to the BIC Summit when I will have the opportunity to discuss with our nearest neighbours our own shared, and international challenges.

“Relations across these islands are in a good place and there is always more that can be done to deepen cooperation and unlock potential to the benefit of all.”

Tanaiste Simon Harris added: “I look forward to attending this BIC Summit, which is the first to take place in Northern Ireland since the restoration of the Executive and Assembly last year.

“The British Irish Council provides a very useful forum to discuss issues of topical concern across these islands.

“This is vitally important, particularly at a time when we are focused strongly on realising the potential of relationships across these islands.”