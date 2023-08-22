British tourist drowns jumping into lake to cool off during family holiday to Turkey

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British tourist, aged 43, has reportedly drowned after he jumped into a lake to cool off during a family holiday to Turkey.

The man was part of an organised tour at the Manavgat Dam in Antalya, when he dove into the water for respite from the 33C summer, according to news reports.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office confirmed a British man had died in Turkey and that it was “in touch with local authorities” in a statement.

He reportedly entered the water from a pier platform connected to a riverside restaurant.

Shortly after, he appeared to struggle and reportedly made desperate attempts to stay afloat.

Local media reported that while some onlookers rushed to help the man, others alerted authorities about the incidents.

Officers from Turkey’s Gendarmerie General Command, rescue divers and emergency service providers responded to the scene.

Divers reportedly retreived the man’s lifeless body from around 40ft beneath the water’s surface.

Medical staff reportedly waiting on dry land pronounced the man dead, as his body was sent to the Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute for a post-mortem examination.

It is currently not clear why the man drowned, and it is hoped the autopsy will provide more details into the tragic incident.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office told the Evening Standard: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey, and are in touch with local authorities.”

Antalya, known for its blue waters and stunning coastline, is a popular Turkish holiday destination that accounts for around 30 per cent of the country’s foreign visitors.

Last month, temperatures in Antalya touched 44C as a heatwave swept across many European countries, including Spain, Greece, and Italy.