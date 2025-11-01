Two arrested after multiple people stabbed on train, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have been arrested after a number of people were stabbed on a train to a Cambridgeshire town, police have said.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said armed police attended after officers were called to the scene at Huntingdon station at 7.39pm on Saturday.

In a post on X, British Transport Police said: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed.

“Officers are in attendance alongside @CambsCops and two people have been arrested.”

In a statement on Facebook, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.

“The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.”

Huntingdon Station is closed, National Rail said, with all lines blocked.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates East Coast Mainline services in the UK, has urged passengers not to travel because of “major disruption”.

In a statement on X at 9.21pm, LNER said: “We are experiencing major disruption across the LNER route. Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Huntingdon station, all lines are blocked.

“Our advice is ‘Do Not Travel’. Please defer your travel where you can.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary urged anyone with information about the incident to report it online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report quoting incident 495 of November 1, or by calling 101.