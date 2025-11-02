Nine suffer life-threatening injuries as terror police probe train stabbing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Counter-terrorism police are involved in an investigation into a mass stabbing on a train which left nine people suffering with life-threatening injuries.

A man with a large knife is believed to have been shot with a Taser by police after going on a bloody rampage on a high speed train after it left Peterborough station in Cambridgeshire.

British Transport Police (BTP) said two people have been arrested over the stabbings which happened on the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday.

Police said there have been no fatalities so far from the attacks which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described as “deeply concerning”.

A tenth person suffered non life-threatening injuries.

BTP said a major incident was declared, and at one point declared “Plato”, the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”, before the latter declaration was subsequently rescinded.

Witnesses have spoken of seeing a man with a large knife and passengers hiding in the toilets to escape the rampage, The Times reported.

One told the paper there was “blood everywhere” and people were getting “stamped” on by others as they tried to flee.

The witness said: “I heard some people shouting we love (you).”

The Sun said another witness described the attack as “like something from a film”, adding: “It was a terrible scene, really violent.”

One man, who gave his name as Gavin, told Sky News he believed he saw the suspect tasered before he was arrested.

He said: “Essentially, as they got closer to him, started shouting, like, get down get down.

“He then was waving a knife, quite a large knife, and then they detained him.

“I think it was a Taser that got him down in the end.”

Video footage on social media showed scores of blue-light police cars and emergency vehicles in a station car park, and a team of armed police running towards the stationary train at Huntingdon station.

Officers wearing forensic suits, with a police dog, could be seen on the platform.

The attack is understood to have started shortly after the LNER train left Peterborough station.

Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said: “This is a shocking incident and first and foremost my thoughts are with those who have been injured this evening and their families.

“We’re conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further.

“At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.

“Our response is ongoing at the station and will be for some time.

“Cordons are in place and trains are not currently running through the area, and there are also some road closures.”

MP for Huntingdon Ben Obese-Jecty called the incident “appalling and devastating”.

“My thoughts are with all those victims who were injured during this heinous attack,” he wrote on X.

“I would like to pay tribute to the incredible and immediate response of the emergency services, particularly the Response Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary who were first to arrive on the scene.”