Police seek couple over racially aggravated assault at tube station

Detectives investigating a report of racially aggravated assault in central London have released a picture of a couple they want to speak to.

The pair, a man and a woman, are wanted in connection with an assault on a woman who was with her sister and two young children, one of whom was in a pushchair, at the entrance of Bond Street tube station on Saturday night, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Officers said the incident started when a man and woman were walking together in front of the family into the station and the woman collided with the pushchair at around 7.30pm.

The man then began shouting racial abuse at the victim and her family, before the woman grabbed her hair, police said.

When the victim tried to defend herself the man pulled out a small bottle and said it was pepper spray before spraying it in the direction of the victim and her family, officers said.

BTP said the woman shouted abuse and made lewd gestures at them before both groups left the scene.

Officers said their investigation is ongoing but they believe the people in the image may have information that could help.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to text BTP on 61016, using the reference 413 of October 12.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.