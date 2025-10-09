Full list of police-recorded hate crime offences, by force
Most forces saw an increase in the number of hate crimes recorded in the 12 months to March 2025.
Here is a full list of the number of hate crime offences recorded by police in England and Wales in 2024/25, broken down by force.
The figures have been published by the Home Office.
No data has been included for the Metropolitan Police due to a change in the way the force records hate crime, which means comparable figures are not available.
The list is divided into three sections: total offences; offences where the motivating factor was religion; and offences where the motivating factor was race.
In each section the information reads, from left to right: name of force; number of offences in 2024/25; change on 2023/24; number (in brackets) of offences in 2023/24.
1) Total offences:Avon & Somerset 5,725; +1,435 (4,290)Bedfordshire 1,311; +152 (1,159)British Transport Police 4,624; +378 (4,246)Cambridgeshire 1,595; -21 (1,616)Cheshire 2,325; +296 (2,029)City of London 348; +70 (278)Cleveland 1,771; +263 (1,508)Cumbria 787; +131 (656)Derbyshire 2,305; -16 (2,321)Devon & Cornwall 2,560; +409 (2,151)Dorset 859; +40 (819)Durham 925; +183 (742)Dyfed-Powys +397; -197 (594)Essex 3,612; -465 (4,077)Gloucestershire 1,179; -112 (1,291)Greater Manchester 10,010; -71 (10,081)Gwent 1,575; +139 (1,436)Hampshire 3,860; +111 (3,749)Hertfordshire 1,843; +364 (1,479)Humberside 2,120; +2 (2,118)Kent 3,736; -486 (4,222)Lancashire 2,346; -368 (2,714)Leicestershire 2,461; -194 (2,655)Lincolnshire 914; +29 (885)Merseyside 4,930; +131 (4,799)Norfolk 861; -86 (947)North Wales 1,373; +275 (1,098)North Yorkshire 1,012; -24 (1,036)Northamptonshire 1,172; +11 (1,161)Northumbria 3,686; -99 (3,785)Nottinghamshire 1,838; +211 (1,627)South Wales 2,868; +67 (2,801)South Yorkshire 4,206; +261 (3,945)Staffordshire 1,825; +247 (1,578)Suffolk 783; -30 (813)Surrey 2,718; +147 (2,571)Sussex 3,787; +445 (3,342)Thames Valley 4,786; -12 (4,798)Warwickshire 897; -41 (938)West Mercia 1,815; +164 (1,651)West Midlands 8,468; -861 (9,329)West Yorkshire 8,954; -46 (9,000)Wiltshire 823; -8 (831)
2) Offences where motivating factor was religion:Avon & Somerset 357; +127 (230)Bedfordshire 104; +8 (96)British Transport Police 400; -16 (416)Cambridgeshire 75; -17 (92)Cheshire 97; +40 (57)City of London 45; +11 (34)Cleveland 30; +1 (29)Cumbria 49; +28 (21)Derbyshire 119; +13 (106)Devon & Cornwall 173; +47 (126)Dorset 74; +8 (66)Durham 56; +11 (45)Dyfed-Powys 18; -39 (57)Essex 211; -66 (277)Gloucestershire 65; -23 (88)Greater Manchester 780; -318 (1,098)Gwent 64; +26 (38)Hampshire 171; +9 (162)Hertfordshire 160; +31 (129)Humberside 92; +17 (75)Kent 139; -30 (169)Lancashire 105; -21 (126)Leicestershire 144; -55 (199)Lincolnshire 61; +9 (52)Merseyside 301; +72 (229)Norfolk 44; +8 (36)North Wales 109; +50 (59)North Yorkshire 55; +11 (44)Northamptonshire 17; -3 (20)Northumbria 240; +43 (197)Nottinghamshire 89; -13 (102)South Wales 260; +68 (192)South Yorkshire 171; -46 (217)Staffordshire 56; -11 (67)Suffolk 28; -10 (38)Surrey 196; +56 (140)Sussex 282; +50 (232)Thames Valley 306; +75 (231)Warwickshire 34; +1 (33)West Mercia 76; +13 (63)West Midlands 667; +4 (663)West Yorkshire 591; +17 (574)Wiltshire 53; +5 (48)
3) Offences where motivating factor was race:Avon & Somerset 3,987; +966 (3,021)Bedfordshire 1,029; +143 (886)British Transport Police 3,196; +181 (3,015)Cambridgeshire 1,264; +21 (1,243)Cheshire 1,460; +237 (1,223)City of London 266; +51 (215)Cleveland 1,445; +315 (1,130)Cumbria 510; +144 (366)Derbyshire 1,618; +71 (1,547)Devon & Cornwall 1,564; +326 (1,238)Dorset 600; +70 (530)Durham 688; +175 (513)Dyfed-Powys 284; -63 (347)Essex 2,574; -196 (2,770)Gloucestershire 822; -53 (875)Greater Manchester 7,670; +521 (7,149)Gwent 1,003; +130 (873)Hampshire 2,490; +230 (2,260)Hertfordshire 1,405; +261 (1,144)Humberside 1,556; +143 (1,413)Kent 2,610; -291 (2,901)Lancashire 1,775; -50 (1,825)Leicestershire 1,928; -67 (1,995)Lincolnshire 627; +34 (593)Merseyside 3,124; +184 (2,940)Norfolk 614; -26 (640)North Wales 793; +92 (701)North Yorkshire 647; -11 (658)Northamptonshire 946; +23 (923)Northumbria 2,635; +151 (2,484)Nottinghamshire 1,445; +145 (1,300)South Wales 1,831; +120 (1,711)South Yorkshire 2,950; +238 (2,712)Staffordshire 1,329; +217 (1,112)Suffolk 532; -18 (550)Surrey 1,861; +80 (1,781)Sussex 2,355; +275 (2,080)Thames Valley 3,312; +17 (3,295)Warwickshire 589; -56 (645)West Mercia 1,306; +195 (1,111)West Midlands 6,930; -536 (7,466)West Yorkshire 6,330; +160 (6,170)Wiltshire 590; +40 (550)