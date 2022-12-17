Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There is “no evidence of misconduct” by a police officer who appeared to push a woman down steps during a crush outside a gig in south London, the force has claimed.

Three women remain in critical condition following the incident at the O2 Academy in Brixton on Thursday night.

Police were called to reports of a “large number of people attempting to force entry” to the venue.

Police were seen at the doors of the O2 Academy in Brixton as a large crowd tried to get inside (@elsie_leimu / Twitter)

Video from the scene, posted on social media, shows officers trying to control a crowd outside the O2, where Afropop artist Asake was playing.

The officer in question appears to push a woman outside an entrance to the venue before the crowd screams in shock.

A man in the crowd holds the distressed woman back as she repeatedly says, “I’m not f***ing ok”. He tells her “it’s not worth it”.

Chief superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “We are aware of footage on social media showing an officer pushing a woman from the steps.

“This matter has been assessed by the Directorate of Professional Standards and there is no evidence of misconduct.”

Police officers outside Brixton O2 Academy where they are investigating the circumstances which led to three people sustaining critical injuries (PA Wire)

The DPS is a directorate of the Metropolitan Police. The incident has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The Asake gig had to be abandoned part-way through as a result of the crush.

One woman who was taken from the venue to hospital with suspected internal bleeding told the BBC on Friday: “I couldn’t breathe and I completely passed out. I thought I was dead.

“I took my last breath and I could not get any more oxygen. I was so scared.”

Crowds built up around the venue as thousands attended inside ( @DammySNM / Twitter)

A total of eight people were taken to hospital from the venue. All three of those in critical condition are women, aged 21, 23 and 33 years, police said. Asake has said he is “praying” for those injured.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

In a statement on Friday night, Mr Wingrove extended his sympathies to all those who were affected by the incident, adding that an “urgent investigation” is underway.

Police cordons remain in place at the O2 as officers continue to work at the scene. A gig scheduled to take place at the O2 on Saturday night has been cancelled.