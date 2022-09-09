Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nearly half of British homeowners discovered hidden nightmares after moving in – from dodgy electrics and faulty boilers to rat infestations and leaking pipes.

The days and weeks after moving into a new property can be an exciting time, but a study of 2,000 homeowners found 44 per cent made disappointing discoveries along the way.

Windows which didn’t open, peeling paintwork and faulty lights were also on the list.

Other unfortunate buyers found leaking toilets, rats and mice under the floorboards or in the attic and mould growing in the bathroom.

One unlucky respondent even discovered the cooker hood held on with Blu Tack while another had to redecorate after the previous owners had painted around their curtains – leaving part of the wall a different colour.

As a result, 64 per cent admitted they regretted buying the property after discovering the issues.

It also emerged 32 per cent of all homeowners have an issue that needs addressing within their home but have avoided sorting out because they can’t afford to.

And 41 per cent admitted they’ll put things like fitting carbon monoxide alarms, boiler maintenance and draughty windows on the backburner, and focus on ‘easier’ tasks such as painting and decorating.

(72Point)

TV presenter Dion Dublin, who is supporting Gas Safe Register, which commissioned the research to mark Gas Safety Week, said: “Buying a property can be a stressful process and can come with its downfalls.

“You would expect to face some issues – especially if it is an older house – but some have discovered serious problems, which has even led to them regretting the purchase.

“Buying a house is a huge, expensive thing. So, it’s important to ask as many questions as possible throughout the process – no matter how silly or unnecessary you think they may be, and have all necessary checks done before or as soon as you move in.

“It may cost money in the first instance, but it is better than it costing you more in the future, or even being dangerous.”

(Phil Bentley / SWNS)

The study also found 55 per cent of homeowners had a survey done on their property before they moved in, but 49 per cent still encountered an unexpected issue.

These problems have cost homeowners an average of £1,506 since moving in.

When coming across a minor problem within the home, 39 per cent would try and fix it themselves while 17 per cent would turn to YouTube how-to videos for help.

However, 30 per cent would call out a qualified professional, with 35 per cent admitting they often aren’t aware how serious certain issues around the home can be.

But it also emerged 66 per cent wouldn’t know what to do if there was a gas leak and 14 per cent were unable to locate the gas safety shut-off valve after moving in.

(Phil Bentley / SWNS)

And just 44 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, have their gas boiler serviced or checked annually.

Of those who don’t, 48 per cent didn’t know they needed to if the boiler appeared to be in regular working order, while 35 per cent blamed the cost.

More than three in 10 (31 per cent) didn’t think it was necessary as they’ve never had any issues with it.

It comes as the latest inspection data from Gas Safe Register found one in five households where unsafe and faulty gas appliances, such as gas cookers, boilers and fires, have been identified are properties which have changed hands within the last two years.

While a poll of 1,730 registered gas engineers found 40 per cent believe the first year of ownership is the most ‘risky’ for homeowners, with 36 per cent claiming to see more cases of faulty appliances and gas safety issues when they only recently moved in.

(Phil Bentley / SWNS)

Bob Kerr, gas services director at Gas Safe Register, said: “Worryingly, many people don’t realise gas appliances such as cookers, fires and boilers, can cause carbon monoxide poisoning if left un-serviced and unchecked year-on-year.

“They can also cause gas leaks which – in some extreme circumstances – can lead to, fires and explosions that cost lives and shatter neighbourhoods.

“This Gas Safety Week, we’re urging householders up and down the country who do have gas appliances within their home, to book in their annual gas safety check with a qualified Gas Safe registered engineer.

“And, just as importantly, to get clued up on what are the signs and symptoms of unsafe gas appliances, so they can act fast in an emergency.

“The costs can be high financially if repairs or replacements are needed, but you can’t put a price on the health and safety of your family.”

Common issues Britons have faced after moving into a property:

1. Dodgy plug sockets

2. Peeling paintwork

3. Leaking pipes

4. Windows failing to open

5. Faulty/malfunctioning boiler

6. Realising some lights don’t work

7. Leaking toilets

8. Rats/mice under the floorboards or in the attic

9. Can’t turn water supply on or off

10. Appliances with exposed wiring

11. Shower leaking onto the ceiling below

12. Unable to locate the gas safety shut-off valve

13. Garage flooding every time it rains

14. Mould growing in the bathroom

15. Can’t stop outside tap from leaking after it’s turned off

16. Birds nesting in the roof / under the floorboards

17. Smoke alarm with no batteries

18. Ants in the kitchen

19. Rotten floorboards

20. Air vents blocked/covered up