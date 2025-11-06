Police review of events before mass stabbing on train looks at September attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are reviewing whether an attack in September which left a man with facial injuries is connected to a mass stabbing on a train.

Ricky Butcher was outside Fletton Club in Peterborough waiting for a taxi with a group of people when a man stabbed him on September 27.

He told the BBC he needed stitches for a cut to his mouth and his face is “numb, and probably always will be, due to the cut”.

Mr Butcher said he was “fuming” that Cambridgeshire Police dropped their investigation two days later and “could have taken it more seriously – I had five witnesses with me”.

He said the force reopened his case on Monday.

Cambridgeshire Police announced earlier this week that it has commissioned an internal review of events prior to Saturday’s mass stabbing on an LNER train service from Doncaster to King’s Cross.

The force said in a statement on Thursday: “We are engaging with the victim of this assault, and the incident is part of our ongoing internal review.”

Anthony Williams, 32, was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the train incident.

British Transport Police gave Williams’s address as Langford Road, Peterborough.

Fletton Club, where the alleged attack on Mr Butcher happened, is on the High Street near the junction with Langford Road.

On Saturday, train passengers were attacked soon after the service left Peterborough, and the driver made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon where police arrived.

Cambridgeshire Police previously said the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Peterborough city centre the day before and two reports of a knifeman seen at a barber’s were being investigated.

The force said the teenager was non-fatally injured at 7.10pm on Friday before a man with a knife was seen at a barber’s in Fletton 15 minutes later, although this was only reported to police two hours later.

A second report of a knifeman was made at 9.25am on Saturday when he was still at the scene, but when police arrived 18 minutes later they could not find him.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a reported knife attack on a 17-year-old on a DLR train at Pontoon Dock in east London in the early hours of Saturday is also being investigated.

The victim suffered facial injuries.

The suspect, subsequently identified by BTP as Williams, had left the location before police arrived.