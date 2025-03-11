Queen warns of ‘daunting task’ ahead to achieve gender equality

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has warned of the “daunting task” of achieving global gender equality in future years during a speech attended by a host of notable women.

Victoria Beckham and Gavin And Stacey actress Ruth Jones were among those present as Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the 15th anniversary of the Women Of The World (Wow) Foundation, of which she has been the president since 2015.

Former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard, actress Dame Harriet Walter, chef Andi Oliver, as well as retired professional footballer Jill Scott, were some of the leading women invited to the event alongside schoolgirls and others who have contributed to the promotion of women and girls.

In a speech, Camilla pointed out significant challenges that remain in the way of global gender equality worldwide.

She said: “As we look forward to the next 15 years, the task of forging a gender-equal world is a daunting one.

“At the current rate, globally, it will take an estimated 286 years to remove discriminatory laws, 140 years for women to hold half the positions of leadership in the workplace and 47 years to be represented equally in national parliaments.

“But by following in the footsteps of these amazing women and girls who will not take ‘no’ for an answer, we members of the Wow family fervently hope that this will be achieved in a much shorter time.

“Seeing you all here, I am filled with confidence that, together, we can make sure this happens.”

Women of the World Foundation is a charity which has grown to become a global network of events championing gender equality, celebrating the achievements of women and girls and examining the obstacles which stop them from fulfilling their potential.

The Queen has supported the Wow Foundation since its launch in 2010, and became the organisation’s president in 2015.

In her speech, she said she travelled around the world in support of the foundation – including in Jordan, Gambia, Ghana, the United States, New Zealand, Australia and Rwanda.

She said: “Without fail, wherever Wow gathers, I have met the most extraordinary and impressive women who have, quite simply, refused to take ‘no’ for an answer.

“Some of them have a significant public profile.

“Others can’t be named because the work that they do would put their lives, or the lives of those whom they support, in danger. All of them have faced obstacles that could easily have intimidated them into a silent resignation to the status quo.”

In her speech, Camilla mentioned TV personality and model Penny Lancaster, who volunteers as a special constable with the police.

Ms Lancaster, who attended the reception at Buckingham Palace, said after the speech: “The essence of it all is that collaboration, drawing from all corners of the earth, not just gathering women together from the UK, but globally.

“It’s the whole message – it’s not just for one it’s for all.”

The event was also attended by broadcaster and comedian Sandi Toksvig, who told Camilla as they greeted in the palace’s magnificent White Drawing Room: “I was just thinking we need a bit more gold in this room.”

Camilla laughed and replied: “We do.”

During the event, the Queen also received flowers from pupils at the Mulberry School for Girls in London, and called the gesture “sweet” as she thanked the girls.