Kate hosts Rugby World Cup winners at Windsor Castle
The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in front of a record 81,885 spectators who filled a sold-out Twickenham.
The Princess of Wales has welcomed England’s Red Roses to Windsor Castle to celebrate their Rugby World Cup triumph last autumn.
Kate hosted the winning women’s rugby squad, with the World Cup trophy taking centre stage at the reception.
The royal followed the team’s campaign in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union, watching from the stands when they defeated Australia in Brighton in a pool match, and then joining the players when they held a celebratory sing-song in the changing rooms.
In the final, the Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in front of a record 81,885 spectators who filled a sold-out Twickenham, a third World Cup victory following wins in 2014 and 1994.
Among the guests were captain Zoe Stratford, double Rugby World Cup winner Marlie Packer and head coach John Mitchell – who were all named as OBE recipients in the New Year Honours.
They were joined by vice-captain Megan Jones, standout back row Sadia Kabeya and Sports Personality of the Year nominee Ellie Kildunne, all recognised with MBE awards.
The players arrived late after their coach broke down and their private tour of Windsor Castle, ahead of their reception with Kate, had to be cancelled.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks