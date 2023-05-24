✕ Close CCTV shows police van following electric bike before Cardiff crash

South Wales Police confirmed on Tuesday that it has received CCTV footage that shows a police van following a bike ahead of a fatal collision that killed two teenagers in Cardiff and sparked a riot.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in the Ely area of Cardiff on Monday while riding an electric bike.

Chief Superintendent Martyn Stone told a press conference in Cardiff: “We have received footage that shows a police vehicle following a bike at just prior to 6pm.“This footage is being recovered as part of the investigation and will assist us in piecing together the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Mr Stone added that a “mandatory referral” had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the disorder to “ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny”.

Meanwhile Alun Michael, South Wales police and crime commissioner, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier on Tuesday that police had not chased the pair.