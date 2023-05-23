✕ Close Cardiff: Rioters hurl missiles at police in 'large scale disorder' at crash scene

Tensions reached breaking point during a riot in Cardiff last night which saw hundreds gathered in “large scale disorder”.

Officers said the trouble began after reports of a car crash collision on Snowden Rd in Ely at around 6pm.

At least two cars were set on fire as trouble flared for hours, involving scores of youths, with some covering their faces with masks.

A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead as rioters threw missiles, including fireworks, at the attended officers.

Police said the collision “had already occurred when officers arrived”.

Scenes being livestreamed on YouTube showed young people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and set ablaze.