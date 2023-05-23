Cardiff riots – live: Hundreds in ‘large scale disorder’ after tensions reach breaking point
Fireworks and missiles were hurled at police officers as cars were set ablaze
Tensions reached breaking point during a riot in Cardiff last night which saw hundreds gathered in “large scale disorder”.
Officers said the trouble began after reports of a car crash collision on Snowden Rd in Ely at around 6pm.
At least two cars were set on fire as trouble flared for hours, involving scores of youths, with some covering their faces with masks.
A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead as rioters threw missiles, including fireworks, at the attended officers.
Police said the collision “had already occurred when officers arrived”.
Scenes being livestreamed on YouTube showed young people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.
Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and set ablaze.
Police made ‘no attempt to communicate with the crowd’
John Urquhart, the general secretary of the UK Harmony Party, lives in Ely and witnessed the incident escalate from the start of the evening.
“There was definitely a small group doing things, but the vast majority of other people were just watching and having that normal comradery in the street that you have when something is happening in your street and you have no control over it,” he said.
He told the PA news agency that a lack of communication from police to the community may have led to the escalation of the event.
He said: “The key thing right at the start was they did not communicate with the crowd, there was no attempt to communicate with the crowd and they showed nothing but disdain for the community and acted like we didn’t deserve to know what happened on our own doorstep.
“There was nobody going through the crowd crucially, I think the police really needed people to be out talking to the community and putting their minds at ease.”
Police chief says ‘lucky’ officers did not receive life-threatening injuries
South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said it was lucky police officers did not sustain more serious injuries during the rioting.
“People will be brought to account for the violence. Obviously very frightening for local people. And there were a lot of calls to the police expressing concern about what was going on,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Asked about objects and missiles being thrown at police, he said: “My understanding is that those things were thrown at the police and about a dozen officers were injured.
“None of them life-threatening, fortunately, but of course, there’s a lot a lot of luck involved in that.
“Officers were mobilised to the area and there was support from neighbouring forces.”
Fatal road accident ‘sparked’ riot
Alun Michael, the Police and Crime Commissioner in South Wales, said a fatal road accident appeared to have “sparked” the rioting in Cardiff.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “My understanding is that there was a road traffic accident involving two teenagers on an off-road bike or scooter and sadly, they died. That’s an incident obviously that is being investigated in its own right.
“And that appears to have sparked, for reasons that aren’t clear, the disorder… in which something like a dozen officers were injured.
“Fortunately, none of them life-threatening, and the connection between the two is far from clear.
“So obviously there’s going to be investigations going on this morning to try and establish what happened.
“It would appear that there were rumours, and those rumours became rife, of a police chase, which wasn’t the case and I think it illustrates the speed with which rumours can run around with the activity that goes on social media nowadays, and that events can get out of hand.”
What happened in Cardiff last night?
