Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Cardiff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Cardiff, police said.

Officers from South Wales Police were called to South Morgan Place in the Riverside area of the city at 7.37am on Thursday to reports of a seriously injured woman.

Paramedics also attended the incident, and despite their best efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea said: “We have arrested one man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

“Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area while we investigate.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Speaking to the PA news agency, one neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “The police wouldn’t tell me anything this morning.

“They asked me if I had seen anything, but I wasn’t out of bed yet when it happened.

“It’s a bit alarming, something like that happening so close to your house.

“I think this is the first time anything like this has happened round here that I can remember.”

Another neighbour, who also asked not to be named, said the police had not told them anything about what had happened.

She believed the incident had happened outside a block of flats, which had been cordoned off by the police.