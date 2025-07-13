Palestine Action protesters arrested in Cardiff released on bail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 13 people arrested during a protest against Palestine Action being designated a proscribed terror group in Cardiff have been released on bail.

The individuals were held on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act at the protest in the vicinity of Central Square on Saturday, South Wales Police (SWP) said.

They were among more than 70 people arrested at Palestine Action protests across England and Wales on the same day.

Protesters sat outside the BBC Cymru HQ and held signs that read “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”, according to campaign group Defend Our Juries, who organised the demonstration.

In a statement on Sunday, the force confirmed that the individuals had been bailed but that an investigation into the incident, led by Counter Terrorism Policing Wales, was ongoing.

They were detained for an initial 24-hour period in custody before a further maximum of 12 hours extension was granted on Sunday, SWP said.

The terror group designation means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The move to ban the organisation came after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident claimed by Palestine Action, which police said caused about £7 million worth of damage.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action three days later, saying that the vandalism of the planes was “disgraceful” and the group had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.