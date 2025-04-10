Plans to close Cardiff University nursing school paused as job cuts scaled back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans to cut hundreds of jobs and close degree courses at Cardiff University have been scaled back, with nursing expected to be saved.

Professor Wendy Larner, vice-chancellor of the university, has announced that dozens of staff are no longer at risk of redundancy following consultations with unions.

She said “alternative proposals” have been put forward, with the School of Nursing expected to be saved from closure and chemistry and maths staff removed “from the in-scope pool”.

The plans are part of a consultation and subject to future changes.

The university announced plans to make 400 staff – around 7% of the workforce – redundant and reduce a number of degree courses, including nursing, in January.

The number has now been reduced to 286, with a number of staff having already opted for voluntary redundancy.

In a letter to staff on Thursday, Prof Larner said an “alternative proposal” had been put forward, which would see the university retain adult, child and mental health nursing.

However, a smaller number of undergraduates will be recruited.

She said: “There is an alternative proposal for nursing that would see us retain adult, child and mental health nursing, albeit recruiting smaller numbers of undergraduates.

“The proposal focuses on improving the student experience and thus the progression through the degree programmes, ensuring that as many well-trained graduates join the NHS programme as possible at the end of their degree.”

Routes into the degree programme may also be broadened with a potential foundation year offered.

Whether the alternative proposal goes ahead requires the approval of the Welsh Government, the NHS and Health Education and Improvement Wales.

Prof Larner described the issue as “complex” but said “we are hopeful that we can arrive at a solution that safeguards nursing provision at Cardiff”.

Voluntary redundancy applications in the School of Healthcare Sciences have also been paused.

Prof Larner said 81 people have applied for voluntary redundancy to date.

“Alongside approved voluntary severance applications, we are on course to make 114 full-time equivalent (FTE) reductions,” she said.

“This means we are now proposing to reduce academic FTE numbers by 286, rather than 400 we started with at the beginning of the consultation.”