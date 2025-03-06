Boy, 15, dies after being found seriously injured on street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 15-year-old boy has died after being found seriously injured in the street.

Police were called to Clarendon Street, Glasgow, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a person found injured.

Emergency services attended but the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, to the west of the city centre.

Police say they are treating the death as suspicious and have launched an investigation.

The boy’s family have been informed.

Detective Superintendent Cheryl Kelly said: “An extensive investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

“Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, we have spoken to the family of the boy and will continue to provide them with specialist support at this distressing time.

“We have been gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area, which is being reviewed.

“Officers have also been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the local area and will continue to do so.

“I would also be very keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage around the time of the incident.

“Any information, or footage, could prove vital, so please do pass it on to officers.”

Chief Inspector Colin MacLucas, the local area commander, said: “I understand that residents in the area will be very concerned following this incident, however I can reassure them we are working very closely with our detective colleagues to establish the circumstances and I can assure them that there will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area.

“I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach officers who are there to help.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3652 of March 5, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.