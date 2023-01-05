More than 700,000 people in England and Wales lack central heating, ONS figures show

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 700,000 people in England and Wales lack central heating in their homes this winter, new figures show.

This adds up to 367,000 households that are not using gas or electric to warm their homes, data collated by the Office of National Statistics revealed.

Each year there are about 10,000 excess deaths on average from cold and damp homes and charities have warned that it is often elderly people who have to live in these inadequate properties.

It comes afterThe Independent reported that an increasing number of people are turning to online crowdfunding to keep themselves warm.

Figures from the online platform GoFundMe show that there has been a 680 per cent increase year-on-year in people mentioning “energy bill” or “energy bills” in their fundraisers - rising from tens to hundreds of campaigns.

36 per cent of households with children are struggling to afford their energy bills, according to a survey of over 200 adults by Comparethemarket.

England had a higher proportion of households with no central heating compared with Wales, and across both nations the local authority with the highest proportion of homes in this position was the Isle of Scilly - where 17.5 per cent of houses did not have central heating.

The national survey showed that 233,000 households in England and Wales used at least one renewable energy source to heat their homes.

Reacting to the figures, Holly Holder, deputy director for homes at the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “The number of homes without central heating in England is truly shocking.

“We have among the worst and least efficient homes in Western Europe and often it is older people who have to reside in these sub-par properties.

“The life and death implications of this are really being seen now as we enter the bracing cold of mid-winter at the height of a cost-of-living crisis.”

During the December cold snap, health officials advised the public at the time to heat their living rooms during the day and bedrooms before going to sleep. The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) said that, as well as heating your most-used rooms to at least 18C, “several layers of thinner clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer”.

More to follow...