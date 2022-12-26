Police give update after death of boy, 4, in Centre Parcs

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have issued an update after a four-year-old boy died at a Center Parcs in Wiltshire on Christmas Eve.

The child is believed to have suffered a “serious medical incident” at a swimming complex in the holiday village in Longleat Forest on Saturday.

Center Parcs UK said that its staff had provided “immediate assistance”, but it was confirmed by Wiltshire Police that afternoon that the boy had died.

In an update on Monday, the force said it was working with the local coroner’s office and that a post-mortem would take place in due course.

“However, at this time there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time,” the force said in a statement.

Center Parcs UK confirmed on Saturday that the “serious incident” had taken place at a swimming pool on the Warminster site. The holiday village is home to a “subtropical swimming paradise” facility – a water park, which includes a wave pool and water slides.

In the hours after the incident on Saturday, a mother-of-five staying at the leisure complex said the atmosphere was “very quiet”, and that the park’s TV channel was displaying a message that the pool was closed.

“Thankfully we didn’t see anything,” said the holidaymaker, who did not want to be named. “We noticed a big crowd all leaving the plaza, we were headed back to our lodge to have lunch before swimming.

The holiday village is home to a ‘subtropical swimming paradise’ facility (Center Parcs)

“I checked my phone and saw the pool was closed due to an incident. The plaza is all open, the parc market, gift shops, etc, there is just a temporary barrier across the entrance to the pool itself.”

In its statement on Monday, reported by the Bristol Post, Wiltshire Police said: “We are working alongside HM Coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon following the death of a four-year-old boy at CenterParcs, Longleat.

“A post-mortem will take place in due course, however, at this time there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.”

Center Parcs said in a statement on Saturday that it was “deeply saddened by the tragic news”, adding: “We are offering our support to the family and to our employees who provided immediate assistance.