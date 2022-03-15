Chadwell Heath murder: Teenage boy stabbed to death on bus in east London

The Met Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Chadwell Heath, east London.

Officers were called to the scene just before 4 pm on Monday 14 March after reports came in of a stabbing on a bus at High Road, Chadwell Heath.

A 16-year-old boy was found stabbed and taken to hospital in critical condition where he sadly died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

An 18-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

The victim’s family have been informed.