Chadwell Heath murder: Teenage boy stabbed to death on bus in east London
The Met Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Chadwell Heath, east London.
Officers were called to the scene just before 4 pm on Monday 14 March after reports came in of a stabbing on a bus at High Road, Chadwell Heath.
A 16-year-old boy was found stabbed and taken to hospital in critical condition where he sadly died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
An 18-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
The victim’s family have been informed.
