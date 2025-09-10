Three migrants die and three missing in Channel crossings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three migrants have died while trying to cross the English Channel and another three are believed to be missing, according to French authorities.

The incident took place on Tuesday night off the coast of Pas-de-Calais, the local prefecture posted on X.

Two children are believed to be among those who died, according to reports.

It comes after a woman was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon by Kent Police after attempting the crossing.

Border Force vessels and RNLI lifeboats had been responding to small boats in the Channel on Tuesday.

One woman died during a rescue operation in the Channel on Tuesday afternoon, and was airlifted to Dover.

There were no recorded crossings between August 25 and September 5 as weather conditions worsened over that 10-day period.

On September 6, Home office figures show some 1,096 migrants made the treacherous journey across the Channel, which brought the total crossings in 2025 to more than 30,000.

It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 30,000 mark has been passed since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.

The crossings come as the Prime Minister’s new Cabinet met for the first time on Tuesday, including newly-appointed Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood who is tasked with ramping up the UK’s response to the record arrivals.

Ms Mahmood said the numbers were “utterly unacceptable” and that she expected migrant returns under a deal agreed last month with France to begin “imminently”.

The “one in, one out” agreement with France detained the first migrants under the scheme on August 6, but has not yet seen anyone sent back to the continent.

The translated post from the French authority on Wednesday morning said: “A new tragedy occurred last night off the coast of Pas-de-Calais. Three migrants lost their lives, three other people are likely missing.

“The prefect was at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer this morning, alongside the mayor of Le Portel and the prosecutor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, to oversee the security and rescue operations.

“Smuggler networks bear the responsibility for these tragedies. The State is determined to combat them.”

The prefecture said the three people who died were trying to reach the UK, while the other three migrants went missing during a separate attempt to make the dangerous journey.

There is no official record on the number of deaths of people trying to cross the Channel.

Last year 50 people died while trying to cross the Channel, according to incidents recorded by the French coastguard, in what is considered the deadliest year since the crisis unfolded.

So far this year, there have been at least 14 deaths during crossings, according to reports from the French coastguard and from UK and French authorities.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has also reported several more migrant deaths believed to be linked to crossing attempts in 2024.