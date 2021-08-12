Rescue mission launched in Channel after migrant boat sinks

A rescue operation is “ongoing” in the Channel after a migrant vessel got into difficulty off the French coast, The Independent has learned.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning roughly 13 nautical miles off the coast of Dunkirk.

A cargo ship alerted French authorities that a boat of around 40 migrants was in distress, adding that some of them were in the water. A Belgian Air Force helicopter later confirmed that the dinghy was sinking.

One of the migrants was found unconscious by the cargo ship’s life boat. They were transferred to the Flamant patrol boat before being airlifted to hospital, the French Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and North Sea confirmed.

This comes the day after 108 migrants were rescued trying to make the crossing from France to England.

