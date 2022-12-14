Major incident underway after small boat gets into difficulties in Channel

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major rescue operation is under way after a small boat ran into difficulties in the Channel near Kent.

Life boats, coastguard rescue teams and an air ambulance have been sent to help with the search, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

A fishing boat has also been used to help in the rescue. The BBC has reported that there have been fatalities, although these have not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

South East Coast ambulance service said they were called by the coastguard at around 3:40am on Wednesday to respond to an incident in the Channel. French rescue services are also taking part in the rescue, with a helicopter and Navy boat assisting British authorities.

According to Met Office measurements made by light vessels and buoys in the Channel early on Wednesday morning, the sea temperature varied between 10.3 C in some spots and 12.2 C in others.

“HM Coastguard is currently coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and other partners,” a spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

They continued: “We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

“HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved.”

The incident is still ongoing and South East Coast ambulance service and Kent Police are also involved.

Responding to the news, charity Refugee Council said: “Very concerned to hear of a major incident involving a small boat in the Channel”.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said she was “very saddened to hear that lives are feared to have been lost following a small boat tragedy in the English Channel”.

The government said “all relevant agencies” were involved in dealing with the incident in the English Channel.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a co-ordinated response.

“Further details will be provided in due course.”

More to follow...