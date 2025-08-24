Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King, Queen, William and Kate among royals attending Sunday church service

Charles and Camilla were pictured in the back seat of a car arriving at Crathie Kirk, Aberdeenshire.

Jordan Reynolds
Sunday 24 August 2025 13:26 BST
The King and Queen attend a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral (Paul Campbell/PA)
The King and Queen, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, have attended a Sunday service at a church near the Balmoral estate.

Charles and Camilla were pictured in the back seats of a car arriving at Crathie Kirk, Crathie, Aberdeenshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, were pictured in another car, with William driving.

The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer.

The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there.

The Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh were also pictured attending the service.

