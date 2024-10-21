Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1729486838

Royal news live: King Charles jokes about ‘sands of time’ as he gifts hourglass to local Australian parliament

The visit is King Charles’s first tour of Australia as king

Athena Stavrou,Alex Croft
Monday 21 October 2024 06:00
Comments
Close
Related video: 700 drones light up Sydney sky during Vivid Sydney

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

King Charles joked about the “sands of time” as he presented an hourglass to a local Australian parliament which was celebrating its 200th anniversary.

The King was also present at the Legislative Council of New South Wales’ 150th anniversary in 1974.

He gifted the timepiece - which sits on a cedar base made from the trees from the grounds of his Highgrove home - and suggested it could be used as a “speech timer” for the parliament.

“Democratic systems must evolve, of course, to remain fit for purpose, but they are, nevertheless, essentially sound systems, as I said in this building 50 years ago,” he told the council.

“With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long.”

Meanwhile, Charles was presented with multiple honorary ranks in Australia’s armed forces within hours of arriving for his first visit down under as King.

Recommended
1729486380

ICYMI: Princess Anne attends performance by world’s oldest riding academy

The Princess Royal attended a performance in London by the world’s oldest riding academy.

Eight riders and up to 26 horses from the Spanish Riding School carried out perfectly synchronised routines set to classical Viennese music on Friday evening.

The Vienna-based academy has been practising classical horsemanship for more than 450 years, and performed tonight to a horse-enthusiast and former Olympic rider in Princess Anne.

She joined model Lady Victoria Hervey, influencer Chuggs Wallis and thousands of fans to view the spectacle at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Radio and TV presenter Nicki Chapman, who hosted the show, said: “Hosting the opening night of the prestigious Spanish Riding School tour, with The Princess Royal in attendance, was an absolute honour.

“It’s been eight years since the Lipizzaner horses and their incredibly talented riders last visited the UK, and sharing the magic with both the Princess Royal and the British public made the evening all the more unforgettable.”

The Princess Royal attends the opening night of the Spanish Riding School tour at OVO Arena Wemble
The Princess Royal attends the opening night of the Spanish Riding School tour at OVO Arena Wemble (Matt Alexander/ PA Media Assignments)
Alex Croft21 October 2024 05:53
1729478820

Behind-the-scenes look at Buckingham Palace £360m renovation

The royal family have shared a behind-the-scenes look at Buckingham Palace as a 780-strong team undertake a £360 million refurbishment of the historic building.

As part of the palace’s reservicing programme, work is taking place in the basement, replacing old electrical cabling with brand new cables under the floors and throughout the historic building.

In a new video, released by the royal family this month, workers can be seen pulling some of the 25,000 metres of cable through the basement.

The vast amount is equivalent to the weight of 12 elephants and runs the length of 250 football pitches.

Behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace as 780-strong team tackle renovation
Alex Croft21 October 2024 03:47
1729471140

Footage revealed of King Charles’ visit to Australia in 1966

The Royal Family has posted footage of King Charles visiting Australia as a young man.

In a post on X, they said: “In 1966, when he was seventeen, The King spent two terms at Timbertop in the mountains of south-eastern Australia.

“The co-educational campus of Geelong Grammar School is located near Mansfield in Victoria, and combines normal schooling with outdoor activities, such as hiking, trail running, cross-country skiing and camping, to foster independence and initiative.”

Alex Croft21 October 2024 01:39
1729463510

King and Queen visit Anglican church in Sydney

The couple arrive to attend a Sunday service
The couple arrive to attend a Sunday service (Getty Images)
It was all smiles during the service
It was all smiles during the service (Getty Images)
Charles greets well wishers as they leave St Thomas' Anglican Church in Sydney
Charles greets well wishers as they leave St Thomas' Anglican Church in Sydney (AP)
Alex Croft20 October 2024 23:31
1729456190

Prince and Princess of Wales mark Black History Month with inspiring stories

William and Kate have marked Black History Month by sharing stories of unsung heroes within the Black community.

“This year’s theme of ‘Reclaiming Narratives’ encourages us to shine a spotlight on the untold stories, the unsung heroes, and the everyday individuals making a big difference,” they wrote on X.

The royal couple posted a thread of eight people who they believed deserved recognition for the work they are doing serving their community.

Alex Croft20 October 2024 21:29
1729449050

Report: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly buy vacation home in Portugal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased a vacation home in Portugal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to add another house in addition to their California property, according to multiple outlets. This would be their first home in Europe since 2023.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for the Sussexes for comment.

There is also the opportunity to acquire a Golden Visa, which is a citizenship program that allows people to earn legal rights in a country through investing in their economy. To qualify for a golden visa, applicants typically need to meet minimum investment requirements in real estate, government bonds, or other approved assets.

Brittany Miller reports:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly buy vacation home in Portugal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in California

Alex Croft20 October 2024 19:30
1729441910

King in Australia to ‘renew’ his love for the country

“What a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long,” King Charles told the New South Wales parliament.

The royal family posted more images of his visit in a post on X.

Alex Croft20 October 2024 17:31
1729434770

In pictures: King meets public and politicians outside New South Wales parliament

King Charles III is accompanied by Ben Franklin, president of the New South Wales Legislative Council
King Charles III is accompanied by Ben Franklin, president of the New South Wales Legislative Council (Getty Images)
Joyous members of the Australian public meet the King
Joyous members of the Australian public meet the King (Getty Images)
The King appeared in good spirits on the visit
The King appeared in good spirits on the visit (Getty Images)
Alex Croft20 October 2024 15:32
1729427705

Watch: Sarah Ferguson becomes first British royal on TikTok with poignant cancer video

Sarah Ferguson becomes first British royal on TikTok with poignant cancer video

Sarah Ferguson has become the first member of the British royal family to join TikTok. The Duchess of York, 65, made her debut on the platform with a poignant video reflecting on her breast cancer diagnosis. Ferguson how she felt "total abject fear" when she received the medical news and recalled not being able to speak as she drove between hospitals. "I just shut down, I went back into [a] little girl. It was easier not to ask for support and just to deal with it because that's what I'm used to, that's what I was taught," she admitted.

Alex Croft20 October 2024 13:35
1729420625

Charles and Camilla join churchgoers

Charles and Camilla have joined churchgoers at St Thomas’ Anglican Church, which the rector’s wife described as a “great honour”.

The King and Queen met young members of the congregation at the door of the church, where Charles was presented with a rugby ball, cricket ball and stuffed koala, for his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The rector’s wife said: “It’s a great honour for us as it’s the first opportunity for the public to see the King and Queen.”

Republican protestors were heard shouting “not my King” as the couple arrived at the church. Around a dozen people, who supported the First Nations resistance to colonisation movement, held up a banner with the word “decolonise”.

Charles also saw his friend and former polo teacher Sinclair Hill, considered Australia’s greatest ever player, who was joined by his wife Wendy Hill.

Ms Hill said afterwards: “He is a lovely man and the fact that he has not been well and still came… The effort he puts in to talk to all these people. I thought he looked terrific.”

Alex Croft20 October 2024 11:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in