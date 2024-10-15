Royal news live: Charles faces surprising ‘snub’ as Zara Tindall’s husband opens up about marrying into royals
The couple’s royal reception is set to be sparsely attended by officials
King Charles and Queen Camilla are facing an embarrassing snub by leading Australian politicians ahead of their tour of the country.
As the couple prepares to kick off their nine-day visit Down Under on Friday (18 October), every single state premier has turned down invitations to attend their royal reception in Canberra on October 21, reports suggest.
The King is set to deliver a speech at the event to recognise Australians for their achievements in the arts, culture, sports and health.
Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allan is the latest representative to snub the invitation, whilst other politicians have given excuses such as “schedule clashes” and “election campaign duties”.
Meanwhile, the reality of marrying into the royal family has been revealed by Zara Tindall’s husband, who described the experience as “pretty easy”.
Mike Tindall, 45, made the revelation in his new book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby, following Meghan Markle’s claims that marrying into the firm was far from plain sailing.
“Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me,” he wrote. “They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really.”
Meghan, 43, cited several issues that came with royal life, including press intrusion, when she and Prince Harry chose to give up their positions as working royals in 2020.
King Charles marks the end of the International Investment Summit
King Charles marked the end of the International Investment Summit in London yesterday by meeting with investors and leading names in British business.
The event, which took place at St Paul’s Cathedral, was attended by around 300 guests, many of whom had a chance to personally meet and speak to the monarch.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of economic growth at the event, telling attendees that it is “vital if we’re to steer our way through a great period of insecurity and change and on to calmer water”.
Yesterday, The King joined investors and leading names in British business at a reception to mark the end of the International Investment Summit 🇬🇧#UKInvestment pic.twitter.com/Op1jwqzoVN— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 15, 2024
King Charles’s youth charity to formally change its name
King Charles’s longstanding youth charity, the Prince’s Trust, is set to formally change its name to the King’s Trust today.
The charity’s chair, Alison Brittain, described the change as heralding a new, “exciting” chapter for the charity, which was established almost 50 years ago in 1976 when Charles was still the Prince of Wales.
She added: “As the King’s Trust continues to work for young people in the UK and around the world, we are as committed to supporting young people to build the skills and confidence they need for work and ultimately a brighter future.”
The change was marked by a new logo featuring a white crown in front of a red background.
ITV teases Prince William’s new homelessness documentary
Prince William’s upcoming documentary that showcases his belief that homelessness can be eradicated has been teased by ITV.
Alongside a trailer for the documentary, the channel wrote on Twitter/X: “Prince William: We Can End Homelessness Coming Soon to @ITV and @ITVX.
“An exclusive ITV1 documentary which follows the launch and first year of @HomewardsUK and its work to demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness.”
Australian anti-monarchists sell ‘farewell tour’ merch ahead of visit
Anti-royalist activists are selling “farewell tour” merchandise ahead of King Charles’ visit to Australia this week.
Charles and Camilla are set to kick off the first royal visit to the country in over a decade on Friday - but their anticipated arrival has sparked debate about the monarchy’s role in modern Australia.
The Australian Republican Movement (ARM) has branded the visit as the royal’s “farewell tour” as they campaign to separate the Commonwealth country from the monarchy.
Retro style satirical posters, T-shirts and beer coasters have been created with Charles, Camilla and Prince William on them, encouraging Australians to “wave goodbye to royal reign”.
A T-shirt, featuring the royal trio in aviator sunglasses, is retailing for 34 AUD on the campaign group’s website, finished with the description: “Alright legends the stage is set... Let’s wave goodbye to royal reign! Grab this killer t-shirt to support the campaign and help take the republic movement to the main stage.”
Royal aide reveals late Queen was a ‘gutsy’ driver who left passengers with white-knuckles
One of Queen Elizabeth’s most trusted aides has revealed the late monarch was a “gutsy” driver who loved speed behind the wheel.
In her first interview about her 18 years as one of the royal’s most trusted confidantes, former communications secretary Samantha Cohen recalled spending summers with the Queen at her Scottish estate Balmoral.
She told The Sunday Times: “She loved hosting everybody for summer, allocating the rooms and checking them herself.”
The aide said her children, who would stay with her in a lodge near the castle for the summer, would often look up at breakfast and see the Queen riding by on her horse.
She also revealed the monarch had a taste for speed behind the wheel as she drove around the remote Scottish estate.
“She was gutsy,” Ms Cohen said. “She would drive her cars fast around Balmoral.”
Prince George’s culinary ambitions revealed
Prince George has declared he’d like to run a pizza parlour before becoming King, it has been claimed.
The young royal - who is third in line to the throne - reportedly shared his culinary ambitions whilst on a trip to a cafe in Norfolk.
The owner of Wiveton Hall, a 17th-century Jacobean mansion, told the Mail Online that the prince expressed his enthusiasm when he was shown the wood-fired pizza oven on the estate.
He reportedly said: “That’s what I want to do when I grow up!”
Watch: James Middleton shares how sister Kate helped him with depression in first TV interview
Meghan Markle tells teenagers she’s ‘one of the most bullied people in the world’
Meghan Markle candidly spoke to teenagers about her experiences with being bullied online at a recent event.
On October 2, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, visited the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, which is the “preeminent girls’ leadership organization equipping girls to reach their full potential,” according to the company’s official website. Her appearance came to help the organization with a digital wellness program, Social Media U, which has received financial support from Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archwell Foundation.
During an interview with Vanity Fair, Larissa May, the co-founder of #HalfTheStory – an advocacy group that’s working with Girl Inc. – shared how Meghan spoke to children about her personal experiences with online bullying.
“We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world,” May said.
Meghan Markle tells teenagers she’s ‘one of the most bullied people in the world’
Meghan visited the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara on October 2
