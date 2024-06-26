✕ Close Princess Anne in hospital with concussion after ‘being kicked by horse’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Princess Anne remains in hospital after being kicked by a horse on Sunday evening as King Charles welcomes the Japanese emperor for his state visit.

The Princess Royal, 73, suffered minor injuries to her head and a concussion after the incident at her Gatcombe Park estate.

Royal expert Michael Cole suggested to the Metro that the Palace may be downplaying her injuries: “The fact the Princess Royal was detained in hospital overnight indicates that it’s not a minor matter.”

He added: “It’s no small thing to have a concussion at any age, but at the age of 73, it could be serious.”

Meanwhile, Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako were welcomed to the UK by Prince William who escorted them to Horse Guard’s Parade.

They proceeded to enjoy a ceremonial welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the start of their three-day visit and retreated for a private lunch inside Buckingham Palace.