Royal news – live: Princess Anne in hospital after being kicked by horse as Charles welcomes Japanese emperor
The princess is reported to have spent a second night in a Bristol hospital
Princess Anne remains in hospital after being kicked by a horse on Sunday evening as King Charles welcomes the Japanese emperor for his state visit.
The Princess Royal, 73, suffered minor injuries to her head and a concussion after the incident at her Gatcombe Park estate.
Royal expert Michael Cole suggested to the Metro that the Palace may be downplaying her injuries: “The fact the Princess Royal was detained in hospital overnight indicates that it’s not a minor matter.”
He added: “It’s no small thing to have a concussion at any age, but at the age of 73, it could be serious.”
Meanwhile, Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako were welcomed to the UK by Prince William who escorted them to Horse Guard’s Parade.
They proceeded to enjoy a ceremonial welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the start of their three-day visit and retreated for a private lunch inside Buckingham Palace.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity plummets
A new poll of the popularity levels of members of the royal family has shown that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dramatically fallen out of favour with the public.
This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020.
In a recent YouGov poll, just 31 percent of the British public said they saw Harry in a favourable light and just 26 percent of respondents had a positive response to Meghan.
“It is the biggest plummet in popularity in history,” Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the Express. “To have gone from the number one most popular royals after the Queen, Harry has now gone to just above Prince Andrew.”
Princess Anne’s 1976 concussion
Princess Anne is currently recovering after she was kicked by a horse on her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday night.
It was later revealed that she had suffered a concussion and minor injuries.
But this is not the first time that the royal’s love of horses has seen her injured.
She also suffered a concussion while riding in her 1976 Olympic debut.
Reflecting on the experience at the equestrian event where she also suffered a cracked vertebra, she said her memory was “almost non-existent for that day.”
Princess Charlotte the biggest royal Taylor Swift fan
Prince William might have stolen the show with his dad dancing at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert on Friday, but the biggest fan in the Wales family is reportedly Princess Charlotte.
The family attended the concert on the heir to the throne’s 42nd birthday, but the Princess of Wales and Prince Louis, who some speculated was too young for the event, were notably absent.
“Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
“She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa’s birthday like this.”
Prince Harry ‘may explain’ Thomas Markle snub in future memoir
Thomas Markle has pleaded with his estranged daughter to let him meet his grandchildren ahead of his 80th birthday.
Now, a royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry “may explain” the couple’s ongoing estrangement from the 79-year-old in a future memoir.
Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News: “Before the engagement, it has never been explained why Harry has never met Thomas Markle.
“That is something that perhaps will be explained in a future memoir, but this is all very sad business.
“It’s not going to be resolved.”
He added: “As far as the wider royal drift is concerned, the Royal Family have other priorities at the moment, putting it mildly.”
Why today is critical in Princess Anne's recovery, according to concussion expert
An expert has explained why today is critical in Princess Anne’s recovery from a concussion sustained by a kick from a horse.
The Princess Royal, 73, has now spent two nights in hospital following the Sunday evening incident at her Gloucestershire estate.
Speaking exclusively to The Independent, brain and cognition expert Natalie Mackenzie explained that the first 48 hours after a concussion are a critical time for monitoring.
“Generally, you would look to monitor symptoms for about 48 hours,” she explained. “Concussion symptoms should resolve within two weeks but not require a hospital stay.
“But of course, they’re going to be cautious with a royal.”
Prince Harry denied hugs as a child – ‘Distance was essential'
Following Prince Harry’s increasingly frosty relations with the royal family, more claims are being resurfaced from his 2023 memoir Spare.
These include the revelation that he was denied hugs and other forms of physical intimacy as a child.
Harry wrote: “As a Royal, you were always taught to maintain a buffer zone between you and the rest of Creation. Even working a crowd you always kept a discreet distance between Yourself and Them.”
He added: “Family included distance as well.
“No matter how much you might love someone, you could never cross that chasm between, say, monarch and child. Or Heir and Spare. Physically, but also emotionally.”
The Duke of Sussex asserted that the formality was particularly prevalent among older generations of the family who “maintained a nearly zero-tolerance prohibition on all physical contact.”
Princess Anne ‘livid’ after being kicked by horse
Princess Anne’s upcoming engagements for the week have been postponed after she was kicked by a horse on Sunday evening.
The Princess Royal, 73, has now spent two nights in hospital after the incident that Buckingham Palace said left her with a concussion and minor injuries.
Now, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary has said Anne, who is widely regarded to be one of the most hardworking royals, will be “livid” in the wake of the incident.
Ailsa Anderson-Cole told the Daily Mail: “She will be livid at not being able to fulfil her commitments... and loathes letting people down.”
Princess Anne and Kate Middleton miss Japanese state visit
The Japanese state visit to the UK is officially underway but two senior members of the royal family are notably absent.
While the Princess of Wales’s absence was expected in light of her ongoing cancer treatment, Princess Anne was forced to pull out of the event at the last minute after being kicked by a horse on her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday.
Princess Anne’s husband gives health update
Princess Anne’s husband has given an update on her health after she spent a second night in hospital after being kicked by a horse.
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence told reporters outside Southmead Hospital in Bristol: “She’s doing fine. Slow, but sure.”
Buckingham Palace announced the princess’s hospitalisation yesterday, revealing that she had suffered a concussion and minor injuries.
Horse charity reveals how to stop the animals from kicking
A horse charity has revealed how to minimise the risk of the animals kicking in light of Princess Anne’s injuries.
The Princess Royal, 73, is currently in hospital after being kicked by a horse on a walk on her Gloucestershire estate.
The Executive Director for Welfare at Bransby Horses told The Independent: “Horses are big animals and can weigh up to 650kg.
“Whilst they can be amazingly gentle, they do have the potential to cause serious injuries as they can be unpredictable in their nature – even those that we deal with every day.
“We wish HRH Princess Anne a speedy recovery from this accident.
“Sadly injuries relating to equines are common whether when riding, caring or being close to them and there are some basic tips which can help keep everyone safe.
“For the general public; do not make sudden loud noises or movements when in the vicinity of horses. Be aware that they can move fast and keep out of the kick zone to the back of the sides and behind animals. Keep a safe distance.
“Always ask the owner or carer for permission to approach or stroke a horse where they are being ridden or led.”
Horse owners are advised to wear “PPE for routine care.”
The charity added: “Here at Bransby Horses we ask everyone as a general rule who works with or with or near to wear hats and safety boots at all times and wear gloves when leading horses.
“For those who are riding horses, they also wear back protectors. Read the body language of your horse and think ahead to anticipate possible risks.”
