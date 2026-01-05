Worker fairly dismissed by Salvation Army over refugee comments, tribunal rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Salvation Army worker responsible for supporting refugees has been dismissed after an employment tribunal ruled his comments advocating for their removal were grounds for termination.

Charles Markie, 56, who had served the organisation for nearly two decades, made the remarks in March 2024. The incident occurred while he was working at Strathmore Lodge, a hostel in Dundee run by the charity, which provides accommodation for migrants.

The tribunal heard that Mr Markie told colleagues: "There wouldn’t be a housing shortage if we weren’t taking in 150 refugees," and controversially added, "send them all back on a f****** boat." These statements reportedly caused shock among staff. When challenged by a colleague who asked if this included a Syrian refugee residing at the hostel, Mr Markie unequivocally replied: "Yes, the lot of them."

The employment tribunal concluded that the Salvation Army was justified in sacking Mr Markie following these inflammatory comments.

Mr Markie’s job involved supporting homeless and vulnerable people to use the hostel’s facilities, which included refugees.

The tribunal was told Mr Markie became “aggressive and angry” before making the comments, after being told of changes to the council housing policy.

A colleague informed Mr Markie’s line manager, Tracey Young, about the comments because she hoped “the claimant would be ‘pulled up’ as what he said was racist”.

After being warned by Miss Young about his behaviour, Mr Markie began complaining that the staff “couldn’t even joke or take part in banter”.

At a disciplinary hearing chaired by Karen Good, a service manager at the charity, Mr Markie said: “I didn’t say the F word. I said send them all back on a boat. I didn’t swear. Later in the investigation I did swear and put hands up to that.

“It was my point of view, wasn’t directed at anyone. We are letting too many people in when we don’t have facilities or housing to give them”, he said.

The tribunal heard that Mr Markie told the hearing he did not mean to hurt anyone, and that he “isn’t racist and has foreign friends”.

Asked how he would deal with an increase in refugees, Mr Markie told the hearing: “It wouldn’t bother me.”

He then told managers that he could “get carried away”, adding: “I do make stupid comments but don’t mean any harm.”

The tribunal heard Miss Good believed the comment was racist and “undermined any trust she had in the claimant’s ability to carry on with his role which involved helping refugees based on their needs”.

She concluded he had committed gross misconduct by expressing these views and that he should be summarily dismissed.

The tribunal was told Mr Markie emailed Miss Good, taking issue with the suggestion that he was aggressive, and claimed that everyone was “laughing” during the conversation.

Mr Markie wrote to Miss Good: “Sack me, but don’t sack me for gross misconduct.”

Mr Markie claimed for unfair dismissal, direct sex discrimination and harassment. But all three claims were dismissed by Employment Judge James Hendry at a tribunal held in Dundee in September last year.

Publishing his ruling on December 31, Judge J Hendry said: “The evidence showed that the claimant’s colleagues were shocked at the comment made, betraying, as they saw it, a complete insensitivity towards those that they were duty bound to help.”