King greeted by thousands of well-wishers on visit to Lichfield Cathedral

The King was cheered by thousands of well-wishers as he visited Lichfield Cathedral on Monday.

Crowds, which included former Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant and fans from Italy and the US, waited outside for hours to catch a glimpse of Charles after he met community groups and volunteers inside the cathedral.

One member of the public told the King it was “amazing” to be able to meet him as he had been waiting to see him since 5am.

Some members of the crowd waved flags, held posters and photographs and chanted “God save the King” as the royal spent time shaking hands and speaking to people during his visit to the city.

Inside the cathedral, Charles was serenaded by a choir as he made time to speak to members of dozens of community groups, including representatives from the city’s foodbank and Liberty Jamboree, which supports young people with learning or physical disabilities, and volunteers from the cathedral’s embroiderers.

Much of the activity was centred around the Table for the Nation, which was crafted from 5,000-year-old Fenland black oak and originally created for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee year as a symbol of unity and hope.

The King’s visit to Lichfield came before a trip to the nearby National Memorial Arboretum, for a dedication ceremony of the LGBT+ armed forces memorial, the UK’s first national memorial commemorating LGBT+ people who have served and continue to serve in the military.

LGBT+ military charity Fighting With Pride said the sculpture represents a “powerful step forward in recognising and honouring the service and sacrifices” of the LGBT+ armed forces community after their historic mistreatment.