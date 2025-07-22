Charles ‘working on’ producing a contender for the Derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has said he is working on producing a runner for one of the greatest spectacles in the racing calendar – the Derby.

Charles’s comment came when he and the Queen visited the Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket, the heart of the horse racing industry, after touring the nearby National Stud.

The couple went on a meet and greet with the public after more than a 1,000 people flocked to the Suffolk town’s centre and the King, who is receiving ongoing cancer treatment, spoke about his health.

Lee Harman, 54, from Bury St Edmunds, said: “I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was ‘just one of those things’.”

After telling Charles about his own cancer issues, Mr Harman said: “He asked me how I was and I said ‘I’m all good’, I got the all clear from cancer last year.”

Thoroughbreds owned by the late Queen won four out of the five flat racing classics – the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks twice and the St Leger – with only the Derby eluding her.

Now it appears the King, who took on Elizabeth II’s stable of horses with his wife, is aiming to have a thoroughbred ready.

As he toured the Jockey Club Rooms, a retreat for members and the public, he chatted to his racing manager John Warren, Jockey Club staff and members, and some of the chairs of racecourses run by the club, the official governing body for horseracing in Britain.

Brian Finch, chairman of Epsom Downs Racecourse, home to the world-famous Derby, said after speaking to the King: “We were talking about him getting a Derby runner and he said ‘we’re working on it’.

“Everybody is hoping the royal family will have a Derby winner soon.”