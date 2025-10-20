King attends first official engagement since Andrew relinquished titles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles has made his first appearance at an official engagement since his younger brother, Prince Andrew, announced he was relinquishing his titles.

Charles visited the Manchester synagogue where two men died in a terrorist attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

The visit comes after Andrew gave up his title of Duke of York and his membership of the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in Britain.

It follows years of controversy following allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, whose posthumous memoirs will be published on Tuesday.

The prince vehemently denies the allegations.

Andrew also faces the prospect of the Metropolitan Police looking into claims that he passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.

The King walking with Rabbi Daniel Walker during his visit

Charles was greeted by Rabbi Daniel Walker when he arrived at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, just a few metres from where Jihad Al-Shamie launched his terror attack outside the place of worship on 2 October.

Adrian Daulby, 53, leapt from his seat to block the doors of the Jewish holy place as knife-wielding Al-Shamie, 35, tried to get in to attack worshippers.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed along with Mr Daulby, as the attack unfolded.

Mr Daulby is believed to have been inadvertently shot dead by armed police as they scrambled to the scene to stop Al-Shamie, who had driven his car at worshippers outside, attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt.

The King spent a few minutes at an outside memorial area next to the synagogue, where flowers and messages have been left by those paying their respects.