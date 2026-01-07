King Charles’ charity to open ‘luxury’ new wedding venue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Budding newlyweds will soon be able to host their very own royal wedding at a new venue serving as the headquarters of the King’s Foundation.

The charity, founded by King Charles in 1990, will build the events space in the 300-year-old Dumfries House in Cumnock, East Ayrshire.

The venue will be able to host up to 200 guests in the new single-storey extension to the east wing of the house, named the King’s Hall.

The “luxury” new space will enable The King's Foundation to host five or six large-scale events each week, as the foundation said it wants it to become the “go-to venue for high-end, luxury weddings and private events” both nationally and internationally.

Set to open in 2027, the structure is intended to match the architecture of the 300-year-old house and will be built using the same techniques using locally-sourced materials.

open image in gallery A CGI image showing the new space, seen on the left, from the outside ( King's Foundation )

"It opens doors for us to entertain so many more types of events and cater for so many people,” Evan Samson, general manager of Dumfries House, said.

He added: "One of the challenges for us in recent years, within this beautiful house, has been the lack of a large-scale events and entertainment space that is in keeping with the aesthetic and atmosphere of such an historic building.

open image in gallery A CGI image of the planned interior of the space ( King's Foundation )

"This new venue will give us a unique offering that will become part of the house, appointed and furnished to luxury standard, and sufficiently versatile to host a broad range of events.”

The foundation said proceeds from ticketed events and venue hire will support the conservation and development of the house and estate, as well as the foundation's education programmes and community initiatives.

open image in gallery Dumfries House estate near Cumnock, Ayrshire, headquarters of the King's Foundation, which was set up by King Charles more than 35 years ago ( PA )

Gordon Neil, executive director of The King's Foundation, said: "The most important thing for The King's Foundation, given our education programmes in architecture and heritage craft skills, was to produce a building that incorporated traditional crafts and locally-sourced building materials.

"We've used a local quarry to mine the stone and utilised the same building techniques as those used to build Dumfries House 300 years ago while also incorporating newer techniques and elements that we need to include to meet today's building standards.

"The King's Hall will be a true testament to the impact of His Majesty on Dumfries House and the vital education and employment it provides."

open image in gallery Gordon Neil, executive director of The King's Foundation said the new space will be a ‘testament to the impact of His Majesty on Dumfries House’ ( PA )

Dumfries House was built between 1754 and 1759 for William Dalrymple, 5th Earl of Dumfries, with Robert Adam the lead architect.

It was extended through east and west wing extensions in 1890 by Robert Weir-Schultz and the house along with all of its contents was bought for the foundation with the King's help in 2007.

Mr Neil added: "Upon completion of this sympathetic new extension, we can say that Dumfries House has been built by three major influences in British architectural history - Adam in the 18th century, Weir-Schultz in the 19th century, and King Charles III during his reign."

The first phase of plans for The King's Hall was granted approval by East Ayrshire Council and Historic Environment Scotland.

The first events in The King's Hall will be held in July 2027.