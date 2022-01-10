A body has been found in the search for a student who went missing during a family night out in Manchester.

Charley Gadd, 20, had been enjoying a night out with his family at the Warehouse Project in central Manchester on 11 December.

He was last spotted on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre heading towards St Anne’s Street. His family spent hours looking for him before reporting him missing.

Greater Manchester Police have now said a body was found in the Manchester Ship Canal at 11.30am on Monday.

The body has not yet been formally identified, but police believe it is thought to be Mr Gadd.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Speaking at the time of his disappearance, Mr Gadd’s father, Jolyon Gadd, said: “We were out with Charley on Friday night and Saturday morning on the 11 December and had a lovely time together.

“We were near the Spar Store in St Mary’s Gate at around 1.10am when Charley ran off. We spent many hours then and later in the early hours looking for him before reporting him missing to the police around 11am.

“Charley is not familiar with Manchester and may have got lost and not been able to find his way back to his hotel.

“Charley is a very bright, warm, funny and loving man who everybody hugely enjoys being around.

“He is in the second year of a film and media degree course at the University of Essex in Colchester where he is well liked and flat shares with friends.

“We have heard nothing from him since he ran off and my wife and I and his brothers Bruno and Rufus are desperate for any news of him. We are obviously extremely worried.”

A statement from Greater Manchester Police on Monday said: “Officers have called off the search in a missing person investigation following the discovery of a body believed to be 20-year-old Charley Gadd.

“An investigation was launched after Charley was reported missing on 11 December after he attended Warehouse Project with his parents.

“Sadly, just after 11.30am today (10 January 2022), officers were called to a report of a body found in Manchester Ship Canal.

“The body has not yet been formally identified, but it is thought to be Charley. There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.

“His family are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.”