Major incident declared after canal ‘sinkhole’ leaves boats stranded

Ten people have been helped to safety after a 50-metre-long sinkhole breached a canal in Shropshire, leaving several narrow boats stranded.

Emergency services declared a major incident after receiving reports at 4.22am on Monday of a sinkhole causing large volumes of water to escape onto land in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

Emergency services are currently on scene at the Shropshire Union Canal and a multi-agency response has been set up, co-ordinated through the Shropshire Tactical Co-ordination Group.

West Mercia Police said in a statement: “There are currently no reports of any casualties, and residents are being assisted by the fire service.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved “a significant breach” of the canal.

The brigade said in a statement: “At about 4.22am, Fire Control received reports of a canal bank collapse with large volumes of water escaping into surrounding land.”

It continued: “Crews form Whitchurch, Prees, Shrewsbury, Newport, Albrighton and Telford attended.

“Three boats had been caught in a developing sinkhole approximately 50 metres by 50 metres in size and crews helped more than 10 members of the public to safety.”

Adding: “Firefighters have been working in challenging conditions with unstable ground and rapidly moving water, crews immediately established upstream and downstream safety sectors and began mitigating water flow using barge boards and water gate systems.

“We are working with our partners on scene including West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Canal & River Trust, the Environment Agency, local authority emergency planning officers, and National Resilience.”

Fire service area manager Scott Hurford said: “We can confirm no persons are believed to be on board the affected canal boats, and no injuries have been reported.

“Approximately 12 residents from nearby moored boats are being supported and relocated to a welfare centre at the former Whitchurch Police Station.

“A major incident was declared at 5.17am however as of 8.30am the situation was stable with water flow reduced and there is no ongoing search and rescue activity.

“Multi-agency attendance remains in place to manage the environmental impact, protect nearby properties, and ensure public safety. Please avoid the area while we continue to deal with this significant incident.”